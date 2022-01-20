Global Passenger Car Lighting Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Passenger Car Lighting market was valued at 189.41 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The lighting system of vehicles consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle.The lighting system consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the visibility of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle`s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver`s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic. On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into halogen, xenon, and LED. Halogen dominated the industry in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.2% from 2017 to 2023. Low purchasing & replacement cost and easy availability are few factors for the adoption of halogen technology. They are available in different dimensions and are cost-effective and easy to replace. However, excessive heat loss while light radiation has increased awareness for energy efficiency leading to the reduced usage of halogen. LED lighting market accounted for over 10% of the overall share in 2017 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. This is largely attributed to red LED applications such as indicators and brake lights

By Market Verdors:

Koito (Japan)

Valeo (France)

Hella (Germany)

Magneti Marelli (Italy)

ZKW Group (Austria)

Lumax Industries (India)

Varroc (USA)

TYC (China)

Xingyu (China)

By Types:

Xenon Lights

Halogen Lights

LED

By Applications:

Front Light

Rear Combination Light

Fog Lights

Interior Lighting

