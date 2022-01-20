Proximity Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A proximity sensor is a sensor able to detect the presence of nearby objects without any physical contact. A proximity sensor often emits an electromagnetic field or a beam of electromagnetic radiation, and looks for changes in the field or return signal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Proximity Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Proximity Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Proximity Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Proximity Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Proximity Sensors market was valued at 2364.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2864.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inductive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Proximity Sensors include Omron Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, IFM Electronic GmbH, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Eaton Corporation PLC, Rockwell Automation, Inc. and NXP Semiconductors N.V., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Proximity Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Proximity Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Proximity Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inductive

Capacitive

LVDT

Ultrasonic

Photoelectric

Global Proximity Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Proximity Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Proximity Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Proximity Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Proximity Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Proximity Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Proximity Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Proximity Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Omron Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

IFM Electronic GmbH

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Eaton Corporation PLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Balluff GmbH

Turck, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Proximity Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Proximity Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Proximity Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Proximity Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Proximity Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Proximity Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Proximity Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Proximity Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Proximity Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Proximity Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Proximity Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Proximity Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Proximity Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Proximity Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Proximity Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Proximity Sensors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

