Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Maritime tourism refers to those recreational activities which involve travel away from one?s place of residence and have the marine environment or inland waters/waterways as their host or focus, such as sailing, boating, yachting, cruising, nautical sports, Sea angling, Marine wildlife watching and some emerging activities like Sea kayaking, Coastal Rowing, Surfing, Windsurfing etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coastal and Maritime Tourism in Global, including the following market information:
Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coastal and Maritime Tourism market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cruise Tourism Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coastal and Maritime Tourism include Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, MSC Cruises, Genting Hong Kong, Disney Cruise, Silversea Cruises (Royal) and Dream Yacht Charter, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coastal and Maritime Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cruise Tourism
- Yachting and Sailing Tourism
- Other
Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Tickets Service
- Onboard and Other Service
Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Coastal and Maritime Tourism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Coastal and Maritime Tourism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Carnival Corporation
- Royal Caribbean
- Norwegian Cruise Lines
- MSC Cruises
- Genting Hong Kong
- Disney Cruise
- Silversea Cruises (Royal)
- Dream Yacht Charter
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coastal and Maritime Tourism Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Coastal and Maritime Tourism Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Coastal and Maritime Tourism Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coastal and Maritime Tourism Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coastal and Maritime Tourism Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Covid-19 Impact on Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
2020-2025 Global and Regional Coastal and Maritime Tourism Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)
Global Coastal and Maritime Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026