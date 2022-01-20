Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Distributed sensing is a technology that enables continuous, real-time measurements along the entire length of a fibre optic cable. Fiber optic sensors are fiber-based devices for sensing some quantity, typically temperature or mechanical strain, but sometimes also displacements, vibrations, pressure, acceleration, rotations or concentrations of chemical species.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility in global, including the following market information:

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility companies in 2021 (%)

The global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-Mode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility include Fotech Solutions, Silixa, OptaSense, AP Sensing, OZ Optics, LIOS, Omnisens, Bandweaver and Shanghai Boom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-Mode

Multimode

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Temperature

Acoustic

Others

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fotech Solutions

Silixa

OptaSense

AP Sensing

OZ Optics

LIOS

Omnisens

Bandweaver

Shanghai Boom

Agioe

Hunan Guangsheng

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

