Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electronic design automation (EDA), also referred to as electronic computer-aided design (ECAD), is a category of software tools for designing electronic systems such as integrated circuits and printed circuit boards.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software market was valued at 7522.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SIP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software include Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Synopsis, Inc., Mentor, Silvaco, Inc., Vennsa Technologies, ANSYS, Inc. and Altium LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- SIP
- CAE
- PCB
- MCM
Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Microprocessors & Controllers
- Memory Management Units
- Others
Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- Synopsis, Inc.
- Mentor
- Silvaco, Inc.
- Vennsa Technologies
- ANSYS, Inc.
- Altium LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Product Type
