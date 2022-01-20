Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics market was valued at 48030 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 63690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lysosomal Storage Diseases Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics include Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KgaA, Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Shire PLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lysosomal Storage Diseases

Diabetes

Obesity

Inherited Metabolic Disorders

Hypercholesterolemia

Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck KgaA

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Shire PLC

AbbVie, Inc.

Biocon Ltd.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla, Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Companies

