IT Professional Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

IT professional services offer an integration of services such as project-oriented services, ITO services, IT support and training services, and enterprise cloud computing services into business operations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IT Professional Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global IT Professional Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global IT Professional Services market was valued at 552160 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 756140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Project-oriented Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IT Professional Services include Accenture PLC, Autotask Corporation, Capgemini SA, DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IT Professional Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IT Professional Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IT Professional Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Project-oriented Services

ITO Services

IT Support and Training Services

Enterprise Cloud Computing Services

Global IT Professional Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IT Professional Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Technology Companies

Consulting Companies

Marketing & Communication Companies

Others

Global IT Professional Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IT Professional Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IT Professional Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IT Professional Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Accenture PLC

Autotask Corporation

Capgemini SA

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.)

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

