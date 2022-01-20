IT Professional Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

IT Professional Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
IT professional services offer an integration of services such as project-oriented services, ITO services, IT support and training services, and enterprise cloud computing services into business operations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IT Professional Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global IT Professional Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IT Professional Services market was valued at 552160 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 756140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Project-oriented Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IT Professional Services include Accenture PLC, Autotask Corporation, Capgemini SA, DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IT Professional Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IT Professional Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IT Professional Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Project-oriented Services
- ITO Services
- IT Support and Training Services
- Enterprise Cloud Computing Services
Global IT Professional Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IT Professional Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Technology Companies
- Consulting Companies
- Marketing & Communication Companies
- Others
Global IT Professional Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IT Professional Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies IT Professional Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies IT Professional Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Accenture PLC
- Autotask Corporation
- Capgemini SA
- DXC Technology Company
- Fujitsu Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.)
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IT Professional Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IT Professional Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IT Professional Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IT Professional Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IT Professional Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IT Professional Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IT Professional Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IT Professional Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IT Professional Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IT Professional Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IT Professional Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IT Professional Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IT Professional Services Companies
