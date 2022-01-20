Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drying and curing marijuana is a critical post-harvest element because it can significantly impact the taste and general quality of cannabis crop.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment market was valued at 78 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 114.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 50lbs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment include Cann Systems, LLC, Darwin Chambers, Conviron, Autocure, Yofumo Technologies, Inc., DHydra Technologies, EnWave Corporation, HARTER GmbH and PROTEIN SOLUTIONS GROUP. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 50lbs

Above 50lbs

Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Recreational

Others

Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cann Systems, LLC

Darwin Chambers

Conviron

Autocure

Yofumo Technologies, Inc.

DHydra Technologies

EnWave Corporation

HARTER GmbH

PROTEIN SOLUTIONS GROUP

