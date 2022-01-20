Single Lead ECG Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Single lead ECG equipment is an device requires few basic actions to be operated and it is able to send transparently the acquired ECG to the designated service centre exploiting a Bluetooth connection with an Internet gateway.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Lead ECG Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Single Lead ECG Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Single Lead ECG Equipment market was valued at 305.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 382.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Syncope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single Lead ECG Equipment include Dimetek Digital Medical Technologies, Ltd, AliveCor, Inc., Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Group (Beijing Choice Electronic Tech Co., Ltd), Perlong Medical Equipment Co., Limited, Ambisea Technology Corp., Ltd, SUZU.K.EN CO., Limited (KENZ), Inc., Eurocamina, Longfian Scitech Co. Limited and DailyCare BioMedical, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single Lead ECG Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Syncope

Arrhythmia

Other Indications

Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals & Clinics

Home-care

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single Lead ECG Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single Lead ECG Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Single Lead ECG Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Single Lead ECG Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dimetek Digital Medical Technologies, Ltd

AliveCor, Inc.

Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Group (Beijing Choice Electronic Tech Co., Ltd)

Perlong Medical Equipment Co., Limited

Ambisea Technology Corp., Ltd

SUZU.K.EN CO., Limited (KENZ), Inc.

Eurocamina

Longfian Scitech Co. Limited

DailyCare BioMedical, Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Zenicor Medical Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Single Lead ECG Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Single Lead ECG Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Lead ECG Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Single Lead ECG Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Lead ECG Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single Lead ECG Equipment Companies

