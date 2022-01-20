Electric Transporters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A electric transporter (also electric rideable, personal light electric vehicle, personal mobility device, etc) is a class of compact, mostly recent (21st century), motorised vehicle for transporting an individual at speeds that do not normally exceed 25 km/h (16 mph).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Transporters in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Transporters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-electric-transporters-2022-2028-147

Global Electric Transporters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Transporters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Transporters market was valued at 34480 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 47220 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sealed Lead Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Transporters include Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd, Terra Motors Corporation, Gogoro Inc., Mahindra GenZe, Vmoto Limited, BMW Motorrad International, AllCell Technologies LLC, BOXX Corporation and Kiwano, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Transporters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Transporters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Transporters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sealed Lead Acid

NiMH

Li-Ion

Global Electric Transporters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Transporters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

24V

36V

48V

Greater than 48V

Global Electric Transporters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Transporters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Transporters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Transporters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Transporters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Transporters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd

Terra Motors Corporation

Gogoro Inc.

Mahindra GenZe

Vmoto Limited

BMW Motorrad International

AllCell Technologies LLC

BOXX Corporation

Kiwano

Ninebot Inc.

Hama GmbH & Co KG

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-electric-transporters-2022-2028-147

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Transporters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Transporters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Transporters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Transporters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Transporters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Transporters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Transporters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Transporters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Transporters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Transporters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Transporters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Transporters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Transporters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Transporters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Transporters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Transporters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Electric Transporters Market Research Report 2021

Global Electric Transporters Market Research Report 2020

Covid-19 Impact on Global Electric Transporters Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

2020-2025 Global and Regional Electric Transporters Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)