Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hospital asset management systems help minimizing healthcare costs by enhancing usage of resource usage and bringing about diminished capital usage and rental expenses.

The global Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems market was valued at 19420 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems include ZIH Corp, ASCOM, CenTrak, Midmark Corporation, GE Healthcare and Honeywell International, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Mobile

Fixed

Other Inventory

Hardware

Software

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZIH Corp

ASCOM

CenTrak

Midmark Corporation

GE Healthcare

Honeywell International, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

