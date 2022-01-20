Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A tonometer is an instrument that exploits the physical properties of the eyes to permit measurement of pressure without the need to cannulate the eyes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) market was valued at 74 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 107.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Handheld Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) include Topcon, Haag-Streit, Reichert, Keeler (Halma), Nidek, Icare (Revenio), Kowa, Tomey and Canon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Handheld

Desktop (Stand-Alone)

Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Home

Others

Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Topcon

Haag-Streit

Reichert

Keeler (Halma)

Nidek

Icare (Revenio)

Kowa

Tomey

Canon

Huvitz

Marco Ophthalmic

Rexxam

OCULUS

CSO

Ziemer

Diaton

66Vision

Suowei

Suzhou Kangjie

MediWorks

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Companies

