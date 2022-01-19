Contact Tonometer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Contact Tonometer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A tonometer is an instrument that exploits the physical properties of the eyes to permit measurement of pressure without the need to cannulate the eyes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Contact Tonometer in global, including the following market information:
Global Contact Tonometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Contact Tonometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Contact Tonometer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Contact Tonometer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Handheld Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Contact Tonometer include Topcon, Haag-Streit, Reichert, Keeler (Halma), Nidek, Icare (Revenio), Kowa, Tomey and Canon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Contact Tonometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Contact Tonometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Contact Tonometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Handheld
- Desktop (Stand-Alone)
Global Contact Tonometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Contact Tonometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Home
- Others
Global Contact Tonometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Contact Tonometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Contact Tonometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Contact Tonometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Contact Tonometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Contact Tonometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Topcon
- Haag-Streit
- Reichert
- Keeler (Halma)
- Nidek
- Icare (Revenio)
- Kowa
- Tomey
- Canon
- Huvitz
- Marco Ophthalmic
- Rexxam
- OCULUS
- CSO
- Ziemer
- Diaton
- 66Vision
- Suowei
- Suzhou Kangjie
- MediWorks
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Contact Tonometer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Contact Tonometer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Contact Tonometer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Contact Tonometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Contact Tonometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Contact Tonometer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Contact Tonometer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Contact Tonometer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Contact Tonometer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Contact Tonometer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Contact Tonometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Contact Tonometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Contact Tonometer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contact Tonometer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Contact Tonometer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contact Tonometer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Non-Contact Tonometer (NCT) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Non-contact Tonometer Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Non-contact Tonometer Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition