Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Production workers in the aerospace industry perform specialized work due to the complexity of the products they work on. Most parts are made by machine tool operators, but complicated parts and parts that are needed in numbers too small to mass-produce are made by machinists.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing market was valued at 978280 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1232030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Engines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing include JAMCO Corporation, Intrex Aerospace, CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company, Rolls Royce plc, Woodward, Inc., GE Aviation, Aero Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Aequs and Eaton Corporation plc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Engines

Aircraft Manufacturing

Cabin Interiors

Equipment, System, and Support

Avionics

Insulation Components

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Aircraft

Business Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Other Aircraft

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aerospace Parts Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aerospace Parts Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JAMCO Corporation

Intrex Aerospace

CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company

Rolls Royce plc

Woodward, Inc.

GE Aviation

Aero Engineering & Manufacturing Co.

Aequs

Eaton Corporation plc

Engineered Propulsion System

MTU Aero Engines AG

Lycoming Engines

Pratt & Whitney

Superior Air Parts, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Companies

