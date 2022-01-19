Beverage Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bottles and jars, cans, pouches, and cartons are among predominantly used product types in beverage packaging.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Beverage Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Beverage Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Beverage Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Beverage Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Beverage Packaging market was valued at 111100 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 131090 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Beverage Packaging include Amcor, Sonoco Products Company, Saint-Gobain S.A, Mondi plc, Amcor Ltd, Alcoa Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Crown Holdings Inc. and Stora Enso, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Beverage Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Beverage Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Beverage Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Metal

Others

Global Beverage Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Beverage Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Global Beverage Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Beverage Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Beverage Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Beverage Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Beverage Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Beverage Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Sonoco Products Company

Saint-Gobain S.A

Mondi plc

Amcor Ltd

Alcoa Corporation

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Stora Enso

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Ball Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Beverage Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Beverage Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Beverage Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Beverage Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Beverage Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Beverage Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Beverage Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Beverage Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Beverage Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Beverage Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Beverage Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beverage Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Beverage Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beverage Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beverage Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beverage Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Beverage Packaging Market Size

