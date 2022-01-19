Shared Mobility Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shared mobility refers to the shared used of a vehicle, bicycle, or other transportation mode. It is a transportation strategy that allows users to access transportation services on an as-needed basis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shared Mobility in Global, including the following market information:

Global Shared Mobility Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shared Mobility market was valued at 93310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 142360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bikesharing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shared Mobility include Uber, DiDi Chuxing, Lyft, Gett, Grab, Ola Cabs, MLU B.V. (formerly Yandex.Drive), Meituan Bike (formerly Mobike) and BlaBlaCar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shared Mobility companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shared Mobility Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Shared Mobility Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bikesharing

Carsharing

Ridesharing

Others

Global Shared Mobility Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Shared Mobility Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cars

Two-Wheelers

Others

Global Shared Mobility Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Shared Mobility Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shared Mobility revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shared Mobility revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Uber

DiDi Chuxing

Lyft

Gett

Grab

Ola Cabs

MLU B.V. (formerly Yandex.Drive)

Meituan Bike (formerly Mobike)

BlaBlaCar

FREE NOW (formerly mytaxi)

Share Now

EVCARD

Lime (Neutron Holdings)

Gofun

Zipcar

Deutsche Bahn Connect GmbH (Flinkster)

GreenGo

