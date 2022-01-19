Shared Mobility Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shared Mobility Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Shared mobility refers to the shared used of a vehicle, bicycle, or other transportation mode. It is a transportation strategy that allows users to access transportation services on an as-needed basis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shared Mobility in Global, including the following market information:
Global Shared Mobility Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shared Mobility market was valued at 93310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 142360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bikesharing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shared Mobility include Uber, DiDi Chuxing, Lyft, Gett, Grab, Ola Cabs, MLU B.V. (formerly Yandex.Drive), Meituan Bike (formerly Mobike) and BlaBlaCar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shared Mobility companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shared Mobility Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Shared Mobility Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bikesharing
- Carsharing
- Ridesharing
- Others
Global Shared Mobility Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Shared Mobility Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cars
- Two-Wheelers
- Others
Global Shared Mobility Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Shared Mobility Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Shared Mobility revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Shared Mobility revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Uber
- DiDi Chuxing
- Lyft
- Gett
- Grab
- Ola Cabs
- MLU B.V. (formerly Yandex.Drive)
- Meituan Bike (formerly Mobike)
- BlaBlaCar
- FREE NOW (formerly mytaxi)
- Share Now
- EVCARD
- Lime (Neutron Holdings)
- Gofun
- Zipcar
- Deutsche Bahn Connect GmbH (Flinkster)
- GreenGo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shared Mobility Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shared Mobility Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shared Mobility Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shared Mobility Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shared Mobility Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shared Mobility Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shared Mobility Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shared Mobility Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Shared Mobility Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Shared Mobility Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shared Mobility Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shared Mobility Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shared Mobility Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Shared Mobility Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
