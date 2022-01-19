Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate market was valued at 70.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sodium lauroyl isethionate (SLI) is a mild surfactant used in various personal care applications. Sodium lauroyl isethionate exhibits excellent detergency properties. It is also used as a cleansing agent in several applications such as shampoos, facial care products, body washes, and toothpastes.

However, it can be harmful to the skin and can cause irritation when used in higher concentrations or quantities above the standard limits. Sodium lauroyl isethionate is formulated by using fatty acids combined with isethionic acid. Isethionic acid is derived from sodium bisulfite and aqueous solution of ethylene oxide. However, ethylene oxide is a carcinogenic substance. This may act as a restraining factor for the market.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

McKinley Resources Inc

Innospec Performance Chemicals

Henan Surface Chemical

Galaxy Surfactants

Taiwan NJC CORPORATION

JEEN International Corporation

JILIN AEGIS CHEMICAL

KIYU New Material

By Types:

Chips/Flakes

Powders

Granules

By Applications:

Hair Care

Skin Care

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Chips/Flakes

1.4.3 Powders

1.4.4 Granules

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hair Care

1.5.3 Skin Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market

1.8.1 Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

