Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) market was valued at 557.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

PEN(Polyethylene Naphthalate) is a new generation polymer and a high performance member of the polyester family. It is mainly used on three formulations, PEN Resin, PEN Film and PEN Fiber.Overall, due to the factors like the price and production of the PEN, the PEN demand is relatively limited. At the same time, the alternatives like PET (polyethylene terephthalate) are more cost-effective, to resulting in the current situation—— Technological monopoly, limited demand and the high price.

By Market Verdors:

DowDuPont

SKC

Sumitomo Chemical

Polyonics

3M

Kolon Plastics

SASA

Performance Fibers

Toray Industries

By Types:

PEN Film Grade

PEN Fiber Grade

PEN Resin Grade

By Applications:

Electric and Electronic

Textiles

Packaging

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PEN Film Grade

1.4.3 PEN Fiber Grade

1.4.4 PEN Resin Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Electric and Electronic

1.5.3 Textiles

1.5.4 Packaging

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market

1.8.1 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

