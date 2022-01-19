Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cosmetic Active Ingredient market was valued at 4179.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.37% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cosmetics are not allowed to have drug effects. So in cosmetics, the term “active ingredient” is a marketing term for an ingredient that people believe has some effect but is not legally allowed to. For example, some marketers say Vitamin C is an active ingredient for skin lightening.The major producers in the industry are BASF, Clariant, Evonik and DSM, whose revenue ratios in 2019 are 9.38%, 4.01%, 6.38% and 8.69%, respectively.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Clariant

Evonik

DSM

Dow

Symrise

Croda

Seppic

Ashland

Solvay

Gattefosse

Eastman

Nouryon (AkzoNobel)

Elementis

Lubrizol

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Lonza

By Types:

Moisturizers

Anti-ageing

Exfoliators

Antimicrobial

UV Filters

Skin-Lightening Agent

By Applications:

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cosmetic Active Ingredient Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Moisturizers

1.4.3 Anti-ageing

1.4.4 Exfoliators

1.4.5 Antimicrobial

1.4.6 UV Filters

1.4.7 Skin-Lightening Agent

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Skin Care Products

1.5.3 Hair Care Products

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market

1.8.1 Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cosmetic Active Ingredient Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

