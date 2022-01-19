Global Floor Adhesive Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Floor Adhesive market was valued at 7581.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Flooring adhesive involves a variety of solutions used to install a floor surface covering material to the subfloor or underlayment. Different types of adhesives are recommended for various types of flooring, which include sports flooring, residential flooring, and non-residential flooring. Rising demand for floorings such as wood, laminate, ceramic, and vinyl in new construction and repair applications is driving the floor adhesives market.In terms of demand, the water-based technology segment dominated the market in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Mapei

Sika

Henkel

DuPont

Wacker Chemie

Bostik

Forbo

Pidilite Industries

Ardex

H.B. Fuller

Franklin

By Types:

Epoxy

urethane

Acrylic

Vinyl

By Applications:

Commercial

Home

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Floor Adhesive Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Floor Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Epoxy

1.4.3 urethane

1.4.4 Acrylic

1.4.5 Vinyl

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Floor Adhesive Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Home

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Floor Adhesive Market

1.8.1 Global Floor Adhesive Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Floor Adhesive Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Floor Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Floor Adhesive Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Floor Adhesive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Floor Adhesive Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Floor Adhesive Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Floor Adhesive Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Floor Adhesive Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

