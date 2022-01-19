Pneumatic Die Grinders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A die grinder is a handheld power tool used for grinding, sanding, honing, polishing, or machining materials like metal, plastic, or wood.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumatic Die Grinders in global, including the following market information:

Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pneumatic Die Grinders companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pneumatic Die Grinders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Angle Grinders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pneumatic Die Grinders include Bosch, Makita, Narex, Stanley Black & Decker, TTI, PFERD, FLEX Power Tools, BIAX Schmid & Wezel and Atlas Copco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pneumatic Die Grinders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Angle Grinders

Straight Grinders

Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Processing

Wood Processing

Construction

Others

Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pneumatic Die Grinders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pneumatic Die Grinders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pneumatic Die Grinders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pneumatic Die Grinders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Makita

Narex

Stanley Black & Decker

TTI

PFERD

FLEX Power Tools

BIAX Schmid & Wezel

Atlas Copco

Koki Holdings

Fein

TOKU PNEUMATIC

Wurth

Dongcheng Tools

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pneumatic Die Grinders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pneumatic Die Grinders Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pneumatic Die Grinders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pneumatic Die Grinders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pneumatic Die Grinders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Die Grinders Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pneumatic Die Grinders Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Die Grinders Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

