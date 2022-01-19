Electric Grinders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electirc grinder is a kind of tool that using high speed rotating thin grinding wheel and rubber wheel, wire wheel to grinding, cutting, cleaning, polishing metal, wood and stone artifacts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Grinders in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Grinders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Grinders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Grinders companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Grinders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Angle Grinders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Grinders include Bosch, Makita, Narex, Stanley Black & Decker, TTI, FLEX Power Tools, BIAX Schmid & Wezel, Atlas Copco and Koki Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Grinders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Grinders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Grinders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Angle Grinders

Electric Straight Grinders

Global Electric Grinders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Grinders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Processing

Wood Processing

Construction

Others

Global Electric Grinders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Grinders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Grinders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Grinders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Grinders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Grinders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Makita

Narex

Stanley Black & Decker

TTI

FLEX Power Tools

BIAX Schmid & Wezel

Atlas Copco

Koki Holdings

Fein

TOKU PNEUMATIC

Wurth

Dongcheng Tools

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Grinders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Grinders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Grinders Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Grinders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Grinders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Grinders Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Grinders Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Grinders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Grinders Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Grinders Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Grinders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Grinders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Grinders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Grinders Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Grinders Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Grinders Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Electric Grinders Market Size Markets, 2021 &

