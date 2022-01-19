Pneumatic Grinders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Pneumatic Grinder is a hand-held power tool used for grinding using abrasive products such as plain resinoid wheels, flap wheels, or spindle-mounted points and wheels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumatic Grinders in global, including the following market information:

Global Pneumatic Grinders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pneumatic Grinders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pneumatic Grinders companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pneumatic Grinders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pneumatic Angle Grinders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pneumatic Grinders include Bosch, Makita, Narex, Stanley Black & Decker, TTI, PFERD, FLEX Power Tools, BIAX Schmid & Wezel and Atlas Copco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pneumatic Grinders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pneumatic Grinders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Grinders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pneumatic Angle Grinders

Pneumatic Straight Grinders

Global Pneumatic Grinders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Grinders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Processing

Wood Processing

Construction

Others

Global Pneumatic Grinders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Grinders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pneumatic Grinders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pneumatic Grinders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pneumatic Grinders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pneumatic Grinders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Makita

Narex

Stanley Black & Decker

TTI

PFERD

FLEX Power Tools

BIAX Schmid & Wezel

Atlas Copco

Koki Holdings

Fein

TOKU PNEUMATIC

Wurth

Dongcheng Tools

