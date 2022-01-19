Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Research Report 2022

The global Automotive Pressure Sensors market was valued at 4687.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.37% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

These sensors are used in automobiles to measure pressure both above and below the atmospheric pressure. These sensors are calibrated, and compensation is provided for temperature fluctuations to maximize the accuracy of the sensors. The sensors are coated with a gel passivation layer to make them resistant to chemicals and organic fluids used in automobiles like diesel and gasoline.ABS is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive pressure sensors, by application. Factors contributing to the growth of this segment include the mandates related to safety and security features.

By Market Verdors:

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Infineon Technologies

Sensata Technologies

Analog Devices

AVL

Delphi

Emerson Electric

Freescale (NXP Semiconductors)

Murata Manufacturing

Silicon Microstructures

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

By Types:

ABS

Airbag

TPMS

Engine

HVAC

Transmission

By Applications:

ABS

Airbags

Direct TPMS

Engine Control System

HVAC

Power Steering

Transmission

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Pressure Sensors Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 ABS

1.4.3 Airbag

1.4.4 TPMS

1.4.5 Engine

1.4.6 HVAC

1.4.7 Transmission

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 ABS

1.5.3 Airbags

1.5.4 Direct TPMS

1.5.5 Engine Control System

1.5.6 HVAC

1.5.7 Power Steering

1.5.8 Transmission

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Pressure Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

