Image Recognition Market Research Report 2022

The global Image Recognition market was valued at 1758.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 15.94% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Image recognition, in the context of machine vision, is the ability of software to identify objects, places, people, writing and actions in images. Computers can use machine vision technologies in combination with a camera and artificial intelligence software to achieve image recognition.North America holds the largest share of the global market. Higher adoption of new and advanced technologies such as mobile application security solutions is driving the growth of this regional market. The image recognition market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the high adoption of cloud, mobility, and infrastructure management solutions to address information security.

By Market Verdors:

Qualcomm

NEC

Google

LTU Technologies

Catchoom Technologies

Honeywell

Hitachi

Slyce

Wikitude

Attrasoft

By Types:

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

By Applications:

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Image Recognition Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Image Recognition Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Code Recognition

1.4.3 Digital Image Processing

1.4.4 Facial Recognition

1.4.5 Object Recognition

1.4.6 Pattern Recognition

1.4.7 Optical Character Recognition

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Image Recognition Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Media & Entertainment

1.5.4 Retail & Consumer Goods

1.5.5 IT & Telecom

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Transportation & Logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Image Recognition Market

1.8.1 Global Image Recognition Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Image Recognition Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Image Recognition Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Image Recognition Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

