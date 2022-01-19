Surveillance Market Research Report 2022

The global Surveillance market was valued at 26.67 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report focuses on surveillance system used for residential, commercial and Public & Government Infrastructure. In the report, the surveillance market refers to the video surveillance market. The video surveillance market includes hardware segment, Software and Service segment. The hardware comprised of cameras, recorders, storage, encoders and monitors. Software and Service segment includes Video Analytics, Video Management Systems, VSaaS Service and Installation & Maintenance Service etc. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco, Bosch Security Systems, Pelco, Huawei Technologies, Siemens AG, Avigilon Corporation, Uniview, Flir Systems, Inc and so on. The revenue of Surveillance is about 22308 Million USD in 2016. China is the largest consumption region of Surveillance, with a consumption market share nearly 38.30% in 2016. The second place is North America; following China with the consumption market share over 20.68% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Surveillance. Surveillance used in industry including Residential Use, Commercial Use and Public & Government Infrastructure. Report data showed that 13.60% of the Surveillance market demand in Residential Use, 36.56% in Commercial Use, and 49.84% in Public & Government Infrastructure in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

Axis Communications AB

Panasonic

Honeywell Security

Hanwha

United Technologies

Tyco

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco

Huawei Technologies

Siemens AG

Avigilon Corporation

Uniview

Flir Systems, Inc

By Types:

Camera

By Applications:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Public & Government Infrastructure

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Surveillance Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Camera

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Surveillance Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.5.4 Public & Government Infrastructure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Surveillance Market

1.8.1 Global Surveillance Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Surveillance Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Surveillance Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Surveillance Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Surveillance Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Surveillance Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Surveillance Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Surveillance Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

