Trailer Landing Gears Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Trailer Landing Gears in global, including the following market information:
- Global Trailer Landing Gears Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Trailer Landing Gears Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Trailer Landing Gears companies in 2021 (%)
The global Trailer Landing Gears market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Trailer Landing Gears include JOST Werke, SAF-HOLLAND, Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group, Butler Products, BPW Bergische Achsen KG, York Transport Equipment, AXN Heavy Duty, Sinotruck Howo Sales and Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Trailer Landing Gears manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Trailer Landing Gears Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trailer Landing Gears Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Manual
- Automatic
Global Trailer Landing Gears Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trailer Landing Gears Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Global Trailer Landing Gears Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trailer Landing Gears Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Trailer Landing Gears revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Trailer Landing Gears revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Trailer Landing Gears sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Trailer Landing Gears sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- JOST Werke
- SAF-HOLLAND
- Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group
- Butler Products
- BPW Bergische Achsen KG
- York Transport Equipment
- AXN Heavy Duty
- Sinotruck Howo Sales
- Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts
- Haacon Hebetechnik
- Yangzhou Tongyi Machinery
- Lahoo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Trailer Landing Gears Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Trailer Landing Gears Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Trailer Landing Gears Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Trailer Landing Gears Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Trailer Landing Gears Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Trailer Landing Gears Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Trailer Landing Gears Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Trailer Landing Gears Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Trailer Landing Gears Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Trailer Landing Gears Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Trailer Landing Gears Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Trailer Landing Gears Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Trailer Landing Gears Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trailer Landing Gears Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Trailer Landing Gears Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trailer Landing Gears Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
