Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Research Report 2022

The global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market was valued at 1494.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.45% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today`s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) have wide range of applications, such as Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics was the most widely used area which took up about 66.14% of the global total in 2019. By 2026 Consumer Electronics will grow to 4751.3 billion Pcs, from 2999.48 billion Pcs in 2019, with a CAGR of 10.88% in the forecast years (2020-2025). Kyocera (AVX), Samsung Electro, Samwha, Johanson Dielectrics, Darfon, Holy Stone, Murata, MARUWA, Fenghua, Taiyo Yuden, TDK, Nippon Chemi-Con, Vishay, Walsin ,Three-Circle, Tianli, Yageoetc, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) market. Top 5(Murata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Taiyo Yuden, Kyocera (AVX) and Walsin) took up 67.94% of the global market in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Kyocera (AVX)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Samwha

Johanson Dielectrics

Darfon

Holy Stone

Murata

MARUWA

Fenghua

Taiyo Yuden

TDK

Nippon Chemi-Con

Vishay

Walsin

Three-Circle

Tianli

Yageo

NIC Components

By Types:

X7R

X5R

C0G (NP0)

Y5V

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Defense

