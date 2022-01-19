Automotive Antenna Module Market Research Report 2022

The global Automotive Antenna Module market was valued at 170.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive Antenna Module is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information. Typically an antenna consists of an arrangement of metallic conductors (elements), electrically connected (often through a transmission line) to the receiver or transmitter. An oscillating current of electrons forced through the antenna by a transmitter will create an oscillating magnetic field around the antenna elements, while the charge of the electrons also creates an oscillating electric field along the elements. These time-varying fields radiate away from the antenna into space as a moving transverse electromagnetic field wave. Conversely, during reception, the oscillating electric and magnetic fields of an incoming radio wave exert force on the electrons in the antenna elements, causing them to move back and forth, creating oscillating currents in the antenna.The classification of Automotive Antenna Module includes Fin Type, Rod Type, Screen Type and Others Type. The proportion of Fin Type in 2017 is about 32%, and the proportion of Fin Type is in increase trend from 2013 to 2017. Automotive Antenna Module is application in Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle. The most of Automotive Antenna Module is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the market share in 2017 is about 86%. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28.24% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.95% in 2017. Market competition is intense. Laird, Harada, Yokowa, Northeast Industries, Kathrein, Hirschmann, Suzhong etc. are the leader of this industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Automotive Antenna Module industry will be more and more popular in the future.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-automotive-antenna-module-2022-390

By Market Verdors:

Kathrein

Laird

Harada

Yokowa

Northeast Industries

Hirschmann

Suzhong

Ace Tech

Fiamm

Tuko

Inzi Controls

Shenglu

Riof

Shien

Tianye

By Types:

Fin Type

Rod Type

Screen Type

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-automotive-antenna-module-2022-390

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Antenna Module Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Fin Type

1.4.3 Rod Type

1.4.4 Screen Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Antenna Module Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Antenna Module Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Antenna Module Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Antenna Module Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Outlook 2022

2021-2030 Report on Global Automotive Antenna Module Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Global Automotive Antenna Module Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2021-2030