Global Ferrous Castings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ferrous Castings market was valued at 32013.39 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Casting is a process in which a liquid metal is somehow delivered into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the intended shape. The metal and mold are then cooled, and the metal part (the casting) is extracted. Casting is most often used for making complex shapes that would be difficult or uneconomical to make by other methods. Ferrous Metals mostly contain Iron. They have small amounts of other metals or elements added, to give the required properties. Ferrous Metals are magnetic and give little resistance to corrosion.Global market for Ferrous Castings is driven by growing manufacturing activity, particularly rising automobile parts production in developing markets. Growth in the market is driven by regional powerhouses, China and India, which continue to witness steady increases in outsourced manufacturing activity.

By Market Verdors:

ThyssenKrupp

Weichai

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Hitachi Metals

ZYNP

Amsted Industries Inc

Georg Fischer

AAM(Grede Holdings)

Faw Foundry

CITIC Dicastal

Huaxiang Group

Meide Casting

Bharat Forge

Kubota

Esco Corporation

SinoJit

Mueller Industries Inc

Precision Castparts

By Types:

Gray Iron Castings

Ductile Iron Castings

Malleable Iron Castings

Steel Castings

By Applications:

Machinery & Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Pipe & Fitting

Valves, Pumps & Compressors

Aerospace Equipment

