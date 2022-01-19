Smart Lighting Market Research Report 2022

The global Smart Lighting market was valued at 7595.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Smart lighting is lighting that you can control from an app, usually on your Apple or Android phone.The app enables you to change the brightness of the bulbs, and if the bulbs have coloured LEDs you can change their colours too. That opens up a whole world of possibilities, which you might call light recipes: you might have one light recipe for watching movies, another for dinnertime, and yet another for reading. Switching from one recipe to another is as simple as tapping a smartphone or yelling at your favourite voice-activated personal assistant.

By Market Verdors:

Philips Lighting

General Electric Company

LIFX (Buddy)

OSRAM

Sengled

Cree

iLumi solutions

Feit Electric

Yeelight

TCP

Huawei

Revogi

By Types:

Standard Bulbs

Candle Bulbs

Spotlights

Others

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

By Applications:

Home

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Lighting Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Standard Bulbs

1.4.3 Candle Bulbs

1.4.4 Spotlights

1.4.5 Others

1.4.6 ZigBee

1.4.7 Wi-Fi

1.4.8 Bluetooth

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Lighting Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Home

1.5.3 Office

1.5.4 Shop

1.5.5 Hospitality

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Smart Lighting Market

1.8.1 Global Smart Lighting Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Lighting Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Smart Lighting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Smart Lighting Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Lighting Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Smart Lighting Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Smart Lighting Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

