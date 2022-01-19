Fiber Optic Sensors Market Research Report 2022

The global Fiber Optic Sensors market was valued at 1312.52 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fiber optic sensors are fiber-based devices for sensing some quantity, typically temperature or mechanical strain, but sometimes also displacements, vibrations, pressure, acceleration, rotations or concentrations of chemical species.The general principle of such devices is that light from a laser (often a single-frequency fiber laser) or from a superluminescent source is sent through an optical fiber, experiences subtle changes of its parameters either in the fiber or in one or several fiber Bragg gratings, and then reaches a detector arrangement which measures these changes. Compared with other types of sensors, fiber optic sensors exhibit a number of advantages: ? They consist of electrically insulating materials (no electric cables are required), which makes possible their use e.g. in high-voltage environments. ? They can be safely used in explosive environments, because there is no risk of electrical sparks, even in the case of defects. ? They are immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), even to nearby lightning strikes, and do not themselves electrically disturb other devices. ? Their materials can be chemically passive, i.e., do not contaminate their surroundings and are not subject to corrosion. ? They have a very wide operating temperature range (much wider than is possible for many electronic devices). ? They have multiplexing capabilities: multiple sensors in a single fiber line can be interrogated with a single optical source Micron Optics, Honeywell, FISO Technologies, Omron and FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH are the top 5 manufacturters of global Fiber Optic Sensors, with about 39% market shares.

By Market Verdors:

Micron Optics

Honeywell

FISO Technologies

Omron

FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH

Proximion

Smart Fibres Limited

Sensornet

ITF Labs / 3SPGroup

Keyence

IFOS

NORTHROP GRUMMAN

O/E LAND, Inc

KVH

Photonics Laboratories

Chiral Photonics

FBG TECH

OPTOcon GmbH

Redondo Optics

Broptics

Wutos

Pegasus (Qingdao) Optoelectronics

BEIYANG

Bandweaver

DSC

By Types:

Intensity Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

Phase Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

Wavelength Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

Polarization Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

By Applications:

Oil & Gas

Buildings and Bridges

Tunnels

Dams

Heritage Structures

Power Grid

Aerospace Applications

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fiber Optic Sensors Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Intensity Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

1.4.3 Phase Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

1.4.4 Wavelength Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

1.4.5 Polarization Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Buildings and Bridges

1.5.4 Tunnels

1.5.5 Dams

1.5.6 Heritage Structures

1.5.7 Power Grid

1.5.8 Aerospace Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market

1.8.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fiber Optic Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

