Discrete Power Device Market Research Report 2022

The global Discrete Power Device market was valued at 8610.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, either passive (resistor, capacitor, inductor, diode) or active (transistor or vacuum tube), other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. In this report, the transistor, diodes and tryristors are counted.Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.506% of the Global Discrete Power Device market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 9.280%, 7.340% including ON Semiconductor and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. ON Semiconductor climbed to second place, gaining almost six percentage points of share, because of its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.

By Market Verdors:

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Vishay Intertechnology

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Nexperia

Microchip Technology

IXYS Corporation

By Types:

Transistor

Diodes

Thyristors

By Applications:

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Communication

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Discrete Power Device Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Discrete Power Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Transistor

1.4.3 Diodes

1.4.4 Thyristors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Discrete Power Device Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Consumer

1.5.5 Communication

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Discrete Power Device Market

1.8.1 Global Discrete Power Device Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Discrete Power Device Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Discrete Power Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Discrete Power Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Discrete Power Device Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Discrete Power Device Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

