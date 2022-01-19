Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market Research Report 2022

The global Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting market was valued at 16.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 58.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Human Centric Lighting solutions can support the human circadian rhythm, enhance concentration, prevent sleeping disorders and improve our overall well-being. Human-centric lighting system comes with a control that can adjust the color temperature of the LED to simulate morning to evening light and create a natural light environment in line with people`s physiological rhythm, suitable for use in an indoor environment that lacks natural lighting. In addition, human-centric lighting can also be used to influence people`s mood and spirit, with warm colors promoting relaxation while cool colors help with contraction and enhance productivity. Lighting quality is advanced in Europe. The human centric lighting and environmental lighting will be an illumination trend that is currently popular in European market. In 2015, there is already some considerable acceptance for human centric lighting solutions in the health sector, however, with little reflection in absolute figures due to the small relevant floor space. Over the next years, the office sector will gain further relevance, whereas today human centric lighting solutions are partially in use in state-of-the-art commercial centers.

By Market Verdors:

Lumitech

OSRAM

Philips

Regiolux

Glamox Luxo

OEM Systems Group

Waldmann

Riegens

Trilux

By Types:

Conventional Light Sources

LED Light Sources

By Applications:

Health and Hospitality

Office

Education

Residential

Industrial

