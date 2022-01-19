GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Research Report 2022

The global GaN Semiconductor Devices market was valued at 1572.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a binary III/V direct bandgap semiconductor commonly used in light-emitting diodes since the 1990s. The compound is a very hard material that has a Wurtzite crystal structure.The global gallium nitride semiconductor device market for opto-semiconductor device type held the largest market share. This is attributed to its wide application in consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive industry. Gallium nitride light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are widely used in laptop and notebook display, mobile display, projectors, televisions and monitor, signs and large displays, etc. Gallium nitride LEDs are also used for the interior and exterior lighting in the automotive industry such as headlights and signal lights, car interior lighting, fog lights, stop lights, and dome lights, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Cree

Infineon

Qorvo

Macom

Microchip Technology

Mitsubishi Electric

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

GaN Systems

Nichia

Epistar

Transphorm

Visic Technologies

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Sumitomo Electric

Samsung

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Integra Technologies

Navitas Semiconductor

Panasonic

Ampleon

Powdec

Dialog Semiconductor

By Types:

Opto Semiconductor

Power Semiconductor

RF Semiconductor

By Applications:

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Medical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by GaN Semiconductor Devices Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Opto Semiconductor

1.4.3 Power Semiconductor

1.4.4 RF Semiconductor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Telecommunication

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Consumer Electronics

1.5.6 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

1.5.7 Medical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market

1.8.1 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers GaN Semiconductor Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

