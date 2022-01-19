Automotive ECU Market Research Report 2022

The global Automotive ECU market was valued at 52.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .82% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An Automotive engine control unit (ECU) is a type of electronic control unit that controls a series of actuators on an internal combustion engine to ensure optimal engine performance.At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the automotive ECU industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese automotive ECU production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase . Chinese automotive ECU industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international automotive ECU large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, currently can only produce some low-end product, although after 2012 the new production lines is increasing, the technology is still relying on import. With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese automotive ECU market demand is exuberant, providing a good opportunity for the development of automotive ECU market and technology. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Along with the development of Chinese domestic equipment, Chinese domestic equipment has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported equipment. Although automotive ECU brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

BOSCH

Continental

DENSO

Delphi

TRW

Hyundai AUTRON

Marelli

Mitsubishi Electric

UAES

Weifu Group

LinControl

Troiltec

Hitachi Automotive

By Types:

Gasoline Automotive ECU

Diesel Automotive ECU

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehiclee

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive ECU Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive ECU Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Gasoline Automotive ECU

1.4.3 Diesel Automotive ECU

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive ECU Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.5.3 Commercial Vehiclee

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive ECU Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive ECU Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive ECU Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive ECU Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive ECU Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive ECU Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automotive ECU Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive ECU Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Automotive ECU Sales Volume

