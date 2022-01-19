Toasters Market Research Report 2022

The global Toasters market was valued at 130.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A toaster, or a toast maker, is an electric small appliance designed to brown sliced bread by exposing it to radiant heat, thus converting it into toast. Toasters can toast multiple types of sliced bread products. Invented in Scotland in 1893, it was developed over the years, with the introduction of an automatic mechanism to stop the toasting and pop the slices up.China is the biggest production areas for Toasters, taking about 73.41% market share in 2016 (based on output volume). Europe followed the second, with about 12.09% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). In Consumption market, sales of Toaster are concentrated in Europe and North America Regions for now, while consumers groups are expanding fast today in some Asia countries like China, Japan, Korea and etc., Southeast Asia and India are big potential markets for the coming decades. In the past few years, the price of Toasters show a decreasing trend in recent years and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Toasters. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline. There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for Toasters may become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end Toasters.

By Market Verdors:

West Bend

BELLA

Black & Decker

Breville

Cuisinart

Dualit

De`Longhi S.p.A.

Hamilton Beach

Kenmore

KitchenAid

Krups

Sunbeam

Waring

Toastmaster

By Types:

2 Slice Toasters

4 Slice Toasters

By Applications:

Household

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Toasters Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Toasters Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 2 Slice Toasters

1.4.3 4 Slice Toasters

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Toasters Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Toasters Market

1.8.1 Global Toasters Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Toasters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Toasters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Toasters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Toasters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Toasters Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Toasters Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Toasters Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Toasters Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

