EV Charging Ports Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of EV Charging Ports in global, including the following market information:

Global EV Charging Ports Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EV Charging Ports Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five EV Charging Ports companies in 2021 (%)

The global EV Charging Ports market was valued at 2453 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5886.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lever 1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EV Charging Ports include Webasto, Leviton, Auto Electric Power Plant, Pod Point, Clipper Creek, Chargepoint, Xuji Group, Eaton and ABB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EV Charging Ports manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EV Charging Ports Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV Charging Ports Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lever 1

Lever 2

Lever 3

Global EV Charging Ports Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV Charging Ports Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Charging

Public Charging

Global EV Charging Ports Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV Charging Ports Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EV Charging Ports revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EV Charging Ports revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EV Charging Ports sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies EV Charging Ports sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Webasto

Leviton

Auto Electric Power Plant

Pod Point

Clipper Creek

Chargepoint

Xuji Group

Eaton

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

DBT-CEV

Efacec

NARI

IES Synergy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EV Charging Ports Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EV Charging Ports Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EV Charging Ports Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EV Charging Ports Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EV Charging Ports Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EV Charging Ports Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EV Charging Ports Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EV Charging Ports Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EV Charging Ports Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EV Charging Ports Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EV Charging Ports Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EV Charging Ports Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EV Charging Ports Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Charging Ports Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EV Charging Ports Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Charging Ports Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global EV Charging Ports Market Size Markets, 2021 &

