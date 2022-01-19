Global Engineered Stone Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Engineered Stone market was valued at 1319.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Engineered stone is a composite material made of crushed stone bound together by an adhesive, (most commonly polymer resin, with some newer versions using cement mix). The two common stones used in producing these products are marble and quartz. The application of these products depends on the original stone used. For engineered marbles the most common application is indoor flooring and walls, while the quartz based product is used primarily for kitchen countertops. Related materials include geopolymers and cast stone. Unlike terrazzo, the material is factory made in either blocks or slabs, cut and polished by fabricators, and assembled at the worksite.The global Engineered Stone industry has a rather high concentration.

The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, Europe, North America, such as DuPont, CXUN, Wanfeng Compound Stone, Vicostone and Zhongxun. The global consumption of Engineered Stone increases from 226074 K Sq.m in 2013 to 359537 K Sq.m in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 12.30%. In 2017, the global Engineered Stone consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 35.37% of global consumption of Engineered Stone. Engineered Stone downstream is wide and recently Engineered Stone has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Kitchen Countertops, Facades, Flooring, Bathroom and others. Globally, the Engineered Stone market is mainly driven by growing demand for Bathroom. Bathroom accounts for nearly 35.42% of total downstream consumption of Engineered Stone in global. Engineered Stone can be mainly divided into Artificial Marble and Artificial Quartz which Artificial Marble captures about 88.91% of Engineered Stone market in 2017.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Engineered Stone. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Engineered Stone consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Engineered Stone is estimated to be 788768 K Sq.m. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Zhongxun

Sinostone

Bitto(Dongguan)

OVERLAND

UVIISTONE

Polystone

Meyate

Gelandi

Blue Sea Quartz

Baoliya

Qianyun

By Types:

Remodeling

New Construction

By Applications:

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Engineered Stone Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Engineered Stone Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Remodeling

1.4.3 New Construction

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Engineered Stone Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Kitchen Countertops

1.5.3 Facades

1.5.4 Flooring

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Engineered Stone Market

1.8.1 Global Engineered Stone Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Engineered Stone Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Engineered Stone Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Engineered Stone Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Engineered Stone Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Engineered Stone Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Engineered Stone Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Engineered Stone Sales Volume

