Direct Attach Cable Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

DAC cables, or ?Direct Attach Cables?, are a form of shielded high speed cable with SFP connectors on either end. They can be used to connect switches to routers and/or servers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Attach Cable in global, including the following market information:

Global Direct Attach Cable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Direct Attach Cable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Direct Attach Cable companies in 2021 (%)

The global Direct Attach Cable market was valued at 1510.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5322.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

QSFP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Direct Attach Cable include Arista Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cleveland Cable Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Juniper Networks, Methode Electronics, Molex, LLC, Nexans and Panduit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Direct Attach Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Direct Attach Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Direct Attach Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

QSFP

SFP

CXP

Cx4

CFP

CDFP

Global Direct Attach Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Direct Attach Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Networking

Telecommunications

Data Storage

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Centers

Others

Global Direct Attach Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Direct Attach Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Direct Attach Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Direct Attach Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Direct Attach Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Direct Attach Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arista Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cleveland Cable Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Juniper Networks

Methode Electronics

Molex, LLC

Nexans

Panduit

ProLabs Ltd

Solid Optics

The Siemon Company

3M

Avago Technologies Ltd

Emcore Corporation

FCI Electronics

Finisar Corporation

Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Direct Attach Cable Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Direct Attach Cable Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Direct Attach Cable Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Direct Attach Cable Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Direct Attach Cable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Direct Attach Cable Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Direct Attach Cable Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Direct Attach Cable Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Direct Attach Cable Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Direct Attach Cable Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Direct Attach Cable Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Attach Cable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Direct Attach Cable Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Attach Cable Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Direct Attach Cable Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Attach Cable Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

