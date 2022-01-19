Kids Bicycle Helmets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Kids Bicycle Helmets in global, including the following market information:

Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Kids Bicycle Helmets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Kids Bicycle Helmets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Traditional Helmet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Kids Bicycle Helmets include Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized and Uvex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Kids Bicycle Helmets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Traditional Helmet

Skater-Style Helmet

Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Recreation

Sport Game

Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Kids Bicycle Helmets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Kids Bicycle Helmets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Kids Bicycle Helmets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Kids Bicycle Helmets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Giant

Trek Bicycle

KASK

Mavic

Merida

Specialized

Uvex

Scott Sports

OGK KABUTO

MET

ABUS

POC

Urge

Lazer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Kids Bicycle Helmets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Kids Bicycle Helmets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Kids Bicycle Helmets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Kids Bicycle Helmets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Kids Bicycle Helmets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kids Bicycle Helmets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Kids Bicycle Helmets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kids Bicycle Helmets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

