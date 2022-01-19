Global Silico Manganese Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Silico Manganese market was valued at 142.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silico manganese which is sometimes called ferrosilicon manganese, is ferroalloy composed of manganese, silicon and iron, produced by smelting manganese ore, manganese slag, and coke and quartz flux on high temperature. Mainly silicomanganese contains smaller proportion of minor elements, such as carbon, phosphorous and sulfur. Manganese and silicon are crucial components in steelmaking. As deoxidizers and desulfurizers they improve mechanical properties of steel.As we all know, global manganese ore reserve is mainly concentrated in South Africa, Ukraine, Australia, Brazil, India and China. Manganese ore production regions are South Africa, Australia and China. It is a major raw material during silico manganese production. So, silico manganese manufacturers are mainly concentrated in those regions. China is a major silico manganese production base.

In 2015, China silico manganese production share is about 72.19%. Silico manganese is usually used as deoxidizers and desulfurizers. In 2015, silico manganese consumption amount as deoxidizers is about 12344.2 K MT, with a consumption share of 74.69%. During past five years, global total silico manganese production varied from 15073.4 K MT in 2011 to 17141.2 K MT in 2016, with an average increase rate of 2.60%. Global consumption regions are China, Europe and India. In 2015, China consumed about 72.24% of global total consumption. Europe and India separately consumed 1284.3 K MT and 812.5 K MT in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

PJSC Nikopol

Erdos Group

Sheng Yan Group

Ningxia Jiyuan Metallurgical Group

Henan Xibao Metallurgy Metarials Group

Fengzhen Fengyu Company

Bisheng Mining

Jinneng Group

Guangxi Ferroalloy

Eurasian Resources Group

Ningxia Dadi Circular Development Corp

Zaporozhye

Glencore

Tata

By Types:

Type I

Type II

By Applications:

Deoxidizers

Desulfurizers

