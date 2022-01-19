Global High Temperature Gasket Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High Temperature Gasket Materials market was valued at 1940 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Gaskets manufactured from high temperature materials are designed for applications involving, exhaust, combustible fluids, flame, and elevated temperatures. High temperature materials such as graphite, fluorosilicone, polytetrafluoroethylene, and fiberglass provide high reliability seals at high temperatures where traditional gasket materials are ineffective.High Temperature Gasket material is usd for applications that will have continuous temperatures from 350°F to 2300°F. Applications with intense heat, high pressure, saturated steam or hot oils can quickly lead to gasket failure if the wrong material is designated for use.

By Market Verdors:

3M Company

Auburn Manufacturing, Inc.

TEADIT International Produktions GmbH

Flexitallic Group, Inc.

Atlantic Gasket Corporation

San Diego Seal, Inc.

Garlock Sealing Technologies

Advanced Sealing Inc.

Hoosier Gasket Corporation

Permatex, Inc.

By Types:

Graphite

Fluorosilicone

Silicon

Fiber Glass

Teflon

UHT Liquid Gasket Materials

Stainless Steel & Alloy

By Applications:

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Chemical Processing

Primary Metals

Transportation

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by High Temperature Gasket Materials Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High Temperature Gasket Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Graphite

1.4.3 Fluorosilicone

1.4.4 Silicon

1.4.5 Fiber Glass

1.4.6 Teflon

1.4.7 UHT Liquid Gasket Materials

1.4.8 Stainless Steel & Alloy

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Temperature Gasket Materials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Power Generation

1.5.3 Oil and Gas

1.5.4 Chemical Processing

1.5.5 Primary Metals

1.5.6 Transportation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global High Temperature Gasket Materials Market

1.8.1 Global High Temperature Gasket Materials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Temperature Gasket Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High Temperature Gasket Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global High Temperature Gasket Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

