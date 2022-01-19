Vacuum Street Sweeper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vacuum Street Sweeper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
vacuum sweepers remove surface debris using side brooms that move debris into the path of a highly suctioned air nozzle to free up loose particulars and transfer them directly to a containment center.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Street Sweeper in global, including the following market information:
Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Vacuum Street Sweeper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vacuum Street Sweeper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Compact Sweeper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Street Sweeper include Bucher (Johnston), ZOOMLION, Hako, Elgin, FULONGMA, Aebi Schmidt, FAYAT GROUP, Exprolink and Alamo Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vacuum Street Sweeper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Compact Sweeper
- Truck Sweeper
- Other
Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Municipal
- Airport
- Industrial
- Others
Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vacuum Street Sweeper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vacuum Street Sweeper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Vacuum Street Sweeper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Vacuum Street Sweeper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bucher (Johnston)
- ZOOMLION
- Hako
- Elgin
- FULONGMA
- Aebi Schmidt
- FAYAT GROUP
- Exprolink
- Alamo Group
- Alfred K?rcher
- FAUN
- Boschung
- Tennant
- TYMCO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vacuum Street Sweeper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vacuum Street Sweeper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vacuum Street Sweeper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vacuum Street Sweeper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vacuum Street Sweeper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Street Sweeper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vacuum Street Sweeper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Street Sweeper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
