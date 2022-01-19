Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market was valued at 1091.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aluminum is the main element of aluminum-magnesium alloy, and then added a small amount of magnesium or other metal materials to strengthen its hardness. The alloys of this system (Mg < 10%) refer to the of non-thermally hardened. The hardening is achieved by means of cold plastical deformation.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/119863/global-aluminummagnesium-alloys-market-2022-666

The properties of these alloys are achieved by Mg content increase in the supersaturated solid solution. Main representatives of this series of alloys are: 5052, 5182, 5754, 5083.First, Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys have the best performance in terms of speeds, surface finish and mechanical properties. It is widely used in Automobile Industry, Electronics Industry, Rail Transit, Machinery and Equipment and others. Automobile Industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 47.80% of the consumption in 2016.

Second, the sale of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys is distributed evenly in China, North America, Europe, Middle East, South America. Asia-Pacific is the largest production of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Asia-Pacific market took up about 50.08% the global market in 2016, followed by Europe with the share of 19.95%, North America is closely followed with the share about 17.67%. Third, the global production of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys increased from 2448.6 K MT in 2012 to 2853.7 K MT in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 3.9%. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys are Alcoa, Chalco, Yinhai Aluminum, Yunnan Aluminum, China Hongqiao. And the production of Alcoa occupied about 11.48% in 2016. Fourth, the masterbatches industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved. Given the competitive landscape of the industry, the bargaining power of players with clients is low thereby resulting in vulnerability to fluctuation in raw material prices.

By Market Verdors:

Alcoa

Chalco

Yinhai Aluminum

Yunnan Aluminum

China Hongqiao

Rusal

Rio Tinto

Nanshan Light Alloy

Ahresty

Wanji

Handtmann

Kumz

MCI

By Types:

Rod

Plate

By Applications:

Automobile Industry

Electronics Industry

Rail Transit

Machinery and Equipment

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/119863/global-aluminummagnesium-alloys-market-2022-666

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Rod

1.4.3 Plate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automobile Industry

1.5.3 Electronics Industry

1.5.4 Rail Transit

1.5.5 Machinery and Equipment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market

1.8.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/