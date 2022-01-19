Global Bio Succinic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bio Succinic Acid market was valued at 16.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 37.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bio succinic acid is primarily being used as a replacement for petrol based succinic acid in few applications such as solvents and lubricants, de-icer solutions, cosmetics, food and pharma. Furthermore, newer application such as 1,4-Butanediol (BDO), PBS, plasticizers and polyesters polyols market will accelerate the future growth of the market. Additionally, higher cost of crude oil, increase in investments for green chemicals, demand for renewable chemicals, and increase in government support will further boost the growth of the market. However, higher price of bio succinic acid and lengthy extraction processes are primarily restraining the market growth for the next few years.Various industrial application markets analyzed in the study includes BDO, polyester polyols, PBS, plasticizers, resins, coatings, & pigments, solvents & lubricants, alkyd resins, and de-icer solutions. The resins, coatings, & pigments market generated maximum revenue in the year 2013. However, seven years down the line, BDO is expected to emerge as the largest application segment. This is largely due to higher consumption of bio succinic acid in the production of BDO, as a replacement of maleic anhydride. It is estimated that 1.2 MT of bio succinic acid is needed to replace 1 MT of maleic anhydride.

By Market Verdors:

BioAmber

Myraint

DSM

Mitsui

Mitsubishi

BASF

Roquette Frerse

Purac

Reverdia

By Types:

Ammonium Sulphate Process

Direct Crystallization Process

Electrodialysis Process

By Applications:

Industrial Application

Food Application

Pharma Application

Cosmetics Application

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bio Succinic Acid Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio Succinic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ammonium Sulphate Process

1.4.3 Direct Crystallization Process

1.4.4 Electrodialysis Process

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio Succinic Acid Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial Application

1.5.3 Food Application

1.5.4 Pharma Application

1.5.5 Cosmetics Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Bio Succinic Acid Market

1.8.1 Global Bio Succinic Acid Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio Succinic Acid Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bio Succinic Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bio Succinic Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bio Succinic Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Bio Succinic Acid Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

