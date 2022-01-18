Global Pterostilbene Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Pterostilbene market was valued at 221.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pterostilbene (trans-3,5-dimethoxy-4-hydroxystilbene) is a naturally occurring dietary compound, part of the stilbene group of compounds and the main antioxidant component of blueberries.Pterostilbene is a methylated stilbene molecule with structural similarity to resveratrol, the only difference being two methoxy groups on the pterostilbene molecule that replace hydroxy groups on the resveratrol molecule.

Pterostilbene is similar in structure to the anti-aging compound resveratrol; pterostilbene contains two methoxy groups and one hydroxyl group. However, pterostilbene is more bioavailable and preliminary research indicates that in some ways, it may be even more beneficial. It is widely used in the fields of dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, food & beverages and cosmeceuticals. At present, the major manufacturers of Pterostilbene are ChromaDex, Chemill, Herb Nutritionals, K V Natural, Wuxi Cima Science, Brilliant, Taizhou Bona, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech, Shaanxi NHK Technology, etc. In application, Pterostilbene downstream is wide and recently Pterostilbene has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages and Cosmeceuticals and others. There is a big price gap in different application field. The United States local high-end manufacturers account for large share of the revenue market though they hold small consumption volume share of United States.

By Market Verdors:

ChromaDex

Chemill

Herb Nutritionals

K V Natural

Wuxi Cima Science

Brilliant

Taizhou Bona

Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech

Shaanxi NHK Technology

Mellem

Hangzhou Ruishu

By Types:

Natural Pterostilbene

Synthetic Pterostilbene

By Applications:

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Cosmeceuticals

