Global Copper Foil for PCB Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Copper Foil for PCB market was valued at 3960.64 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Copper foil is a foil form of copper less than the thickness of 150µm and there are two types, a rolled copper foil and an electrolytic copper foil. Normally and a rolled copper foil is made by rolling and annealing electrolytic copper continuously and there is a restriction of the length.Copper foil for PCB market has several key players, like Kingboard Holdings Limited, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Chang Chun Group and Mitsui Mining & Smelting, they take a market share 58.8% in Value in 2018. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Asia-Pacific.

By Market Verdors:

Kingboard Holdings Limited

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Chang Chun Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Tongling Nonferrous Metal Group

Furukawa Electric

Co-Tech

JX Nippon Mining & Metal

Jinbao Electronics

LYCT

Fukuda

Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co.,Ltd.

Hitachi Cable

Olin Brass

NUODE

Iljin Materials

Guangdong Jia Yuan Technology Shares Co., Ltd.

By Types:

Electrolytic Copper Foil

Rolled Copper Foil

Less than 10 um

11-30um

31-50um

More than 51um

By Applications:

Single-sided Board

Double-sided & Multi-layer Board

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Copper Foil for PCB Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Copper Foil for PCB Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Electrolytic Copper Foil

1.4.3 Rolled Copper Foil

1.4.4 Less than 10 um

1.4.5 11-30um

1.4.6 31-50um

1.4.7 More than 51um

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Copper Foil for PCB Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Single-sided Board

1.5.3 Double-sided & Multi-layer Board

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Copper Foil for PCB Market

1.8.1 Global Copper Foil for PCB Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Copper Foil for PCB Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Copper Foil for PCB Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Copper Foil for PCB Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Copper Foil for PCB Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Copper Foil for PCB Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

