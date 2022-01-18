Global Modified Polyimide (MPI) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Modified Polyimide (MPI) market was valued at 1012.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 16.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Modified Polyimide (MPI) is the processing and modification of traditional PI. The disadvantages of traditional PI such as non-melting and difficult processing, unsatisfactory bonding performance, high curing temperature and high synthesis process requirements are corrected to a certain extent.Global major companies profiled in the Modified Polyimide (MPI) market include Dupont, Kaneka, etc. Global top two companies account for about 50% of the market share. North America and Europe are likely to offer good prospects, both have a share of nearly 50%. In terms of product, MPI Film is the largest segment, with a share close to 60%. And based on the application, the largest application is 5G Mobile Phone, followed by Auto Industry, Aerospace Industry.

By Market Verdors:

Dupont

Kaneka

Mitsubishi Chemical

Ttaimide

Mortech

UBE INDUSTRIES

PI Advanced Materials

Rayitek

Taiflex

Thinflex

Xshunxuan

By Types:

MPI Film

MPI Resin

By Applications:

5G Mobile Phone

Auto Industry

Aerospace Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Modified Polyimide (MPI) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Modified Polyimide (MPI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 MPI Film

1.4.3 MPI Resin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Modified Polyimide (MPI) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 5G Mobile Phone

1.5.3 Auto Industry

1.5.4 Aerospace Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Modified Polyimide (MPI) Market

1.8.1 Global Modified Polyimide (MPI) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Modified Polyimide (MPI) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Modified Polyimide (MPI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Modified Polyimide (MPI) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Modified Polyimide (MPI) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Modified Polyimide (MPI) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Modified Polyimide (MPI) Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

