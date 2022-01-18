Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market was valued at 82.91 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.87% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/119871/global-logistics-services-market-2022-607

This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL can`t take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment. A 4PL is an independent, singularly accountable, non-asset based integrator of clients` supply and demand chains. The 4PL`s role is to implement and manage a value creating business solution through control of time and place utilities and influence on form and possession utilities within the client organization. Performance and success of the 4PL`s intervention is measured as a function of value creation within the client organization.

The logistics market is large, fragmented and populated by a wide range of differing companies. There are multinational companies offering a comprehensive range of logistics services leading the industry, down to smaller national freight forwarders, offering simple logistics services. The market has been driven by consolidation over the last 20 years, with customers seeking fewer, larger providers that are able to manage complex supply chains on a global basis. Market growth has been driven by both increased economic activity and the continued trend in outsourcing of logistics activities to third-parties, both new outsourcers and companies outsourcing more activities to third-parties. The largest region in terms of outsourced logistics market size is Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, with the Asia Pacific region having experienced faster growth in logistics market value than other regions. Outsourcing penetration is highest in Europe, but levels are increasing quickly in Asia Pacific. Key Trends The trend of outsourcing business processes and supply chain activities continues to be a driver of logistics company revenues and hence market growth.

The growth of e-commerce is also creating an environment where supply chains are adapting to new models. Ecommerce is driving further logistics outsourcing to third-party supply chain specialists. Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

The top three groups are all based in Europe: DHL is the largest provider globally, followed by Kuehne & Nagel and DB Schenker Logistics. All three have grown slower than the market in recent years as they have consolidated the major acquisitions made in the past. Most, but not all, of the leading logistics providers operate on a global scale, covering more than one continent. Some have a signific presence in all regions (ie Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific and Middle East / Africa). There has been significant mergers and acquisitions activity in the global logistics industry.

By Market Verdors:

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DSV

Sinotrans

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

Dachser

Panalpina

GEODIS

Toll Holdings

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Hitachi Transport System

XPO Logistics

GEFCO

Yusen Logistics

Agility

By Types:

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

By Applications:

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/119871/global-logistics-services-market-2022-607

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Transportation

1.4.3 Warehousing

1.4.4 Value-added Services

1.4.5 Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Consumer Goods

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Elements

1.5.6 Food, Groceries

1.5.7 Automotive

1.5.8 Technological

1.5.9 Retailing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

1.8.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/